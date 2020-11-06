Sudan: Germany Affirms Concern Over Development of Relations With Sudan

Khartoum — Ambassador Abdel Moneim Mohammed Ahmed Osman, on Thursday, presented his credentials to the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier as Sudan's Extra-ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Ambassador conveyed to the German President greetings and appreciation of the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council for the great support political and economic being extended by Germany to Sudan since the advent of the glorious December Revolution.

The German Head of State, on his part, affirmed his country's concern over the development of the Sudanese-German relations, pledging that Germany will continue its support to Sudan until the current economic difficulties overcome.