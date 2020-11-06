Sudan: Qadi Receives Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman

5 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Hassan Sheikh Idris Qadi, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sudan, Ali bin Salman bin Saeed Al-Tarmaki.

Qadi has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and the Sultanate of Oman.

In a press statement Ambassador Al-Tarmaki said that the meeting discussed ways to bolster the bilateral relations and to promote the joint cooperation between the two countries, noting that the two countries are linked each other with fraternal and eternal relations that are based on mutual respect.

