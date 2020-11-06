Sudan: Ireland Provides Support and Praises Contribution of Sudanese Doctors

Khartoum — The Irish State Minister for Foreign Affairs has announced the provision of support to the flood-affected people in Sudan through the International Red Cross Committee, expressing his deep sympathy to the Sudanese people on the disaster.

He hoped that Sudan will overcome the impacts of the heavy rainfall and floods disaster, praised the role of the Sudanese medical cadres working in his country.

The weekly newsletter of on the United Nations activities reported Thursday that the Irish State Minister for Foreign Development Aid and Expatriates Affairs, Colm Brophy, announced that his country had decided to send a subsidy of 200,000 pounds in support of Irish Aid to those affected by the floods and rains in Sudan.

The United Nations release stated that the Irish minister has phoned the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eddin, and expressed to him Ireland's concern and about seriousness of the situation in Sudan due to the floods that affected the harvest season and destroyed food stocks in Sudan and left thousands of families vulnerable to hunger and water-borne diseases and the impacts of floods on the drinking water and sanitation networks.

he Irish minister said that his country's suppoort comes through the International Committee of the Red Cross and will target the people who were much affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs gave an explanation of the government efforts in this field of combating cornonavirus and its response to the pandemic, while the Irish official praised the contributions of the Sudanese doctors and cadres working in Ireland in support of Ireland's efforts to combat the pandemic.

According to unofficial statistics, around 9% of the foreign doctors working in Ireland are qualified Sudanese doctors, while some unofficial statistics indicate that the number of Sudanese doctors in Ireland rose from 64 doctors in 2000 to 582 doctors who were originally qualified in Sudan and were registered with the Irish Medical Center (IMC) in June 2012.

It is to be noted that Ireland will assume the chairman of the United Nations' Security Council in next January.