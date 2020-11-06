Monrovia — Andy Ponpon, the father of Leroy Archie Ponpon, the man who set himself ablaze at the ground of the Supreme Court says he is unable to afford the cost of treatment for his son at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center as he has been out of job for the years.

He lamented that his son is in critical condition.

Ponpon sustained serious burn after setting himself ablaze in protest against his indefinite suspension by the Chief Justice and a subsequent Writ of Arrest for reportedly leading series of protests against Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor.

Speaking via telephone, Mr. Ponpon told FrontPageAfrica that the cost of the treatment at JFK is very expensive, adding that he is unable to afford the cost.

"Archie Pompon is in critical condition. There has been no support from the government yet. Only his colleagues from the court have given him support," his father said.

"The people in JKF are charging US$150 for one bag of drip and they say he needs six bags of drips. I want to take him from JFK but I am waiting for the help of other people because I can't do it alone," he added.

The Temple of Justice which houses the Judiciary witnessed several protests in the past few weeks by staffers who felt disenchanted over salary cuts and delayed salaries.

According to the staffers, the Chief Justice has allegedly taken away and refused to pay their Liberian dollars salary for the past 12 months.

This is not the first time Ponpon has staged a protest in the Weah-led government. In early April of 2081, he took a three-day "asset declaration" hunger strike near the United States of America's Embassy in Monrovia and it nearly took away his life.

While on his "asset declaration" hunger strike, he got Dehydrated and felt out and was rushed to the hospital by the abundance of the Liberia National Police.