Africa: Over 1.5 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

6 November 2020
allAfrica.com

As of November 06, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,843,581. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 44,244 and recoveries 1,540,801.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 732,414, with deaths numbering 19,677. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (240,951), Egypt (108,530), Ethiopia (98,391), Tunisia (66,334) and Libya (65,440).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

