Malawi: Action Aid Intensifies Early Childhood Education in Chitipa

Chitipa — By Lusungu Mvula-Mana

Action Aid Malawi through its School Readiness Initiative intends to improve enrollment of learners into formal primary schools after graduating from community-based child care centres (CBCCs) in Chitipa.

Action Aid Malawi Project Officer for Chitipa, William Munkhondya was speaking Wednesday when he briefed Chitipa District Executive Committee (DEC) members on the initiative.

Munkhondya said most children face challenges during their transition from CBCCs to primary schools, hence the initiative.

"The main goal of this project is to prepare children's transition from CBCCs to primary schools," said Munkhondya.

He said through the project, children will have to undergo transition classes for one year before they are enrolled into primary schools.

According to Munkhondya, the targeted CBCCs will be provided with tablet phones uploaded with information to be used for teaching and learning during the transition period.

"The project will help improve enrollment and reduce dropouts in primary schools because the children will have already got used to the learning and social environment in primary schools," he said.

For the project to be of benefit to the community, Munkhondya said implantation strategies require that parents, primary schools' management committees and children themselves be the main players.

Commenting on the matter, the District Education Manager (DEM) for Chitipa, Votie Mboweni said he was pleased with the project, saying it would go a long way in familiarising child learners to learning materials and how to relate with fellow learners in primary schools.

"We urge community members to take advantage of this project and send their children to the nearest CBCCs before they enroll them into primary schools for them to gain a better foundation for basic primary school education.

"I also would like to encourage the primary school teachers who handle infant classes to participate in the activities of this project so we all achieve the intended goal," said Mboweni.

The six-year project, which is funded by Roger Federer Foundation (RFF), will target 66 CBCCs in the district.