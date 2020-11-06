Somalia: Labour Minister Escapes Roadside Bomb

Somalia Minister for Labour Durran Ahmed Farah, and his convoy escaped unhurt after a roadside bomb exploded on Thursday night.

The blast took place at the KM-4 intersection in Mogadishu's Hodan district, and the minister and his bodyguards escaped, security officials confirmed on Friday morning.

According to witnesses, a Hilux surf vehicle being towed from the scene, which was hit by the blast on Thursday night. Officials had not confirmed the exact number of casualties from the incident, by the time we went to press.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing but police pointed a finger of blame at the al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabaab which often carries out such attacks in the city and elsewhere in Somalia.

On July 19, this year, a vehicle belonging to the deputy security minister touched a roadside bomb and exploded in Mogadishu killing one person and injuring three people.

In the same month the head of Somalia's military chief general Odawa Yussuf Rageh escaped unscathed and a civilian killed after when a suicide attacker drove a bomb-laden car into a convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

Since 2008 Alshabab has been fighting to topple Somalia's central government and establish its rule based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Alshabab was driven out of Mogadishu by Somali military and AU troops in 2011 but the group still control a swath of territory in the south and conducts attacks, particularly suicide blasts against the government and international targets.