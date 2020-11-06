Rwanda: Covid-19 - Massage Therapy Services Resume

5 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

As the Government of Rwanda continues to revive business activities to recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) on Thursday, November 5 announced that massage therapies have been allowed to open.

This is according to a statement from.

It was prohibited to provide the service since mid-March when many activities, apart from essential ones, were halted in bid to contain Covid-19 in the country.

In an interview with The New Times, a source from RDB clarified that sauna and steam services are still restricted until further notice.

Meanwhile, while giving a green light to massage therapy services, RDB issued some guidelines that are in line with Covid-19 preventive measures, to be followed by operators of these services in both hospitality establishments and standalone massage facilities.

They include ensuring that hand-washing facilities are availed at these locations, and the wearing of facemasks at all times by both therapists and clients.

RDB also noted that massage therapy facilities must observe thorough cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing protocols in massage rooms, as well as any communal areas, not forgetting any objects that come into contact with clients.

These operators should also ensure a 15-minutes spacing time between appointments to allow for adequate time to clean and minimize physical contact between people in reception areas.

Additionally, according to RDB, the operators should put in place clear signage within different parts of their premises to emphasize social distancing, hand washing, and other preventive measures that clients should adhere to.

The Development Board also emphasized that the use of electronic payments such as mobile money, bank transfers or other electronic means should be encouraged.

Massage therapy operators were also encouraged to consider booking practices in order to allow for sanitizing procedures and avoid overcrowding which is contrary to the social distancing directive.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.