Kenya: Safety From Covid-19 Lies on Your Shoulders

editorial

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again thrown the burden of fighting Covid-19 to the citizens. Instead of imposing new strict and restrictive measures to contain the pandemic, he has opted for a careful balance:

Providing an enabling environment for business but impressing on the public to take charge of their health.

The thrust of his decision is that fighting the coronavirus is a personal choice. The recklessness witnessed in recent weeks after the restrictions were lifted must end. Every individual has to adhere to health protocols and keep safe.

President Kenyatta's concern, like everybody else's, is that the economy is bleeding. An escalation of the containment measures was bound to be disastrous.

Months of lockdown brought the economy to its knees as businesses collapsed, jobs were wiped out and incomes vapourised. Closure of learning institutions came with adverse effects on youngsters. Fatigue of Covid-19 safety regulations have weighed down on the population. Yet action has to be taken.

Total lockdown

The strategy is to institute measures that limit gatherings but allow business. In this respect, we support the ban of political rallies, which have emerged as the single-most extensive way of spreading the virus.

It is absurd that politicians, who are expected to provide leadership, have been traversing the country and holding rallies attended by multitudes who care not about the health protocols. This has to end. Politics has no place at this time of an incurable disease.

Generally, the President was cautious - and that is why he did not stop movement across counties or close businesses such as bars and eateries.

It is only curfew time that was brought back by one hour but that still accords the public ample time to conduct business.

The country cannot afford total lockdown inasmuch as the pandemic is aggressively spreading. Life has to continue and the onus is on everyone to observe the health regulations to fend off the virus.