Rwanda-Ghana Relations to Spur Africa Trade Agenda

Rwanda and Ghana have resolved to boost bilateral relations with a broad, varied economic agenda at the core.

This week, Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta was in Ghana to take part in a series of events that officials say will help to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Already, the two countries have expressed commitment to see increased intra-Africa trade volume.

Biruta on Tuesday, November 3 met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, during which the two governments pledged their commitment to make the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) work.

The commitment of the two governments comes as a major boost to intra-Africa trade prospects ahead of the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, set to come into force on January 1, 2021.

Ghana hosts the secretariat of the continental body.

Earlier, Biruta and his Ghanaian counterpart Shirley Ayorkor Botchway signed a General Cooperation (GCA) that will see the two countries deepen cooperation on a wide range of sectors including trade and industry, tourism, and education.

"We are also working to conclude bilateral agreements in the justice sector as well as in the areas of finance and trade that I am convinced will be finalized soon," Biruta said.

He added: "The agreements in finance and trade will unlock an incredible number of potential business opportunities between our two countries. Ghana, with the headquarters of the AfCFTA Secretariat, understands the importance of intra-Africa trade, especially as we try to rebuild our economies following the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Ghana Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While in Ghana, Biruta also met with the private sector operators of Ghana at a business luncheon that revealed significant interest of Ghanaian businesses in trading with Rwanda.

Meanwhile, according to a statement, Biruta also inaugurated the Chancery of the Rwandan High Commission in Accra, an event that was also attended by his Ghanaian counterpart.

The event was also attended by heads of various diplomatic missions in Ghana, business executives, the Rwandan Community in Ghana and the media.

Biruta also met the Secretary General of the AfCTA, Wamkele Keabetswe Mene who expressed optimism that strengthened relations between Ghana and Rwanda in trade sets a practical example that African countries, given the right support and political will, can trade together for the betterment of the continent.