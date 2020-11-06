Rwanda: Rwamagana Gets Three U.S.$20 Million Irrigation Dams

5 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

At least 170 hectares in three marshlands in Rwamagana District will be irrigated, following rehabilitation works on three valley dams that took over one year.

The project cost around $20 million and was funded by the Japanese Government.

The project includes rehabilitation of two storage dams of Cyimpima and Gashara, and construction of a new storage dam called Bugugu which is 23.7km long.

The project, located in three sectors of Kigabiro, Rubona and Mwulire, was carried out under a Japanese grant aid, and the new facilities were handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and is set to benefit 1,174 farmers who use the marshlands to grow mainly rice, maize and soybean.

Theogene Uwizeye, the representative of rice farmers' union in Rwamagana District, said, "As the dams got older, the quantity of water kept diminishing and the irrigated land got shorter and shorter, but now, the water reaches everywhere, we the farmers are very happy."

Uwizeye stated that the irrigated area is increasing by 30 hectares further highlighting that there was also a cooperative that used to irrigate one season of the year due to the shortage of water, a problem that has since been solved.

"These facilities will increase agricultural production in Eastern Province, for Rwamagana farmers, in particular, we are really excited about this achievement, and we believe that if used productively, it will contribute to food security," Eastern Province Governor, Fred Mufulukye, said.

Jean-Claude Musabyimana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said that in 589,000 hectares of marshlands in Rwanda, 48 percent of them are irrigated, and thanked the Japanese Government for their key contribution.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture and its partners pledge the sustainability of the projects.

Musabyimana, however, said that the farmers have to use the available opportunities to increase productivity, which is much needed.

"The land in our country does not increase, but there is a way to increase it, which is the increase of inputs and better management of the land, which both lead to larger productivity," he declared.

To feed the population in 2050, people will need to multiply today's production 15 folds, according to the Permanent Secretary.

Masahiro Imai, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, announced: "This year is the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Japanese embassy in Rwanda, so it is so commemorative, it is a very big project as Japanese support in comparison to the previous projects, and agriculture is one of the four key sectors, I feel very honoured and proud that we complete this project on time, even earlier than expected."

Though the construction sector was affected by measures taken against the spread of Covid-19, Tobishima Corporation, a Japanese contractor that began the works in February 2019, completed the works without any delay from the originally planned schedule.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.