Rwanda: Small Scale Traders, Students Resume Using Gisenyi-Goma Border

5 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Small scale traders, students, teachers, and medics traversing the Gisenyi-Goma border connecting Rwanda to neighbouring DR Congo started crossing over for their respective errands on Thursdays, November 5, according to sources on the ground.

Students can cross into either country but in order to prevent the risk of coronavirus spread due to their to and fro movements, they are obliged to stay during the course of their studies.

Groups of registered and certified small scale cross-border traders, however, are obliged to organise themselves and have one member tested, freely, for Covid-19 before they transport merchandise to either side, in a bid to limit mass movements and thus prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Big businesses are also allowed to cross but they, just like doctors and teachers, pay for their Covid-19 tests.

The development comes after Rwandan and Congolese governors of the neighbouring Western Province and North Kivu Province, respectively, held a meeting Monday, November 2, and resolved to furthermore enhance cross-border trade while also stepping up measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alphonse Munyentwali, Governor of the Western Province, told The New Times that the meeting with his North Kivu counterpart, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, was initially convened to examine the Provinces' joint Covid-19 effort "but we realised that there were other issues affecting the lives of our citizens to look into."

Throughout the past eight months trade across the very busy border took a hit with small scale traders being the most affected.

"So, we agreed on setting up a joint mechanism of exchanging information in the continued fight against Covid-19. We also agreed to jointly fight illegal cross-border trade," Munyentwali said.

The Rwanda-DR Congo border in Gisenyi and Goma, respectively, is one of the busiest border crossings on the continent.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.