Rwanda: Over 100 American Citizens in Rwanda Mailed Their Ballots--Embassy

5 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

More than 100 American nationals living in Rwanda cast their ballots through the Embassy, an official confirmed.

According to the embassy spokesperson, citizens dropped off absentee ballots to the U.S. Embassy during this election cycle.

"The ballots were sent by diplomatic pouch to the United States and then the U.S. Postal Service delivered the ballots to election authorities throughout the country," the official noted in an email.

The US diplomatic mission to Rwanda did not highlight which American States the citizens who cast their ballots represented.

The country went to the polls on November 3 to vote for their preferred presidential candidate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democratic candidate, is currently trailing Trump, a Republican nominee who's seeking four more years in power.

Projected results from Associated Press show Biden, the former Vice President, leading Trump by 264 to 214.

A different version of results from CNN also showed Biden was leading Trump by 253 to 213 electoral votes.

It basically takes 270 electoral votes to win the US presidential election.

Each state carries a specific number of electoral votes - some carrying more while others carrying less depending on the size of their population.

Early projection shows Biden has won key states like California, which has the highest electoral votes - 55 in total and Michigan (16), but Trump, on the other hand, has also won states like Texas (38) and Florida (29).

Some states are still counting ballots.

