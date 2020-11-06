Tanzania: JPM - Time to Build Nation

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Thursaday took oath of office for his second term, saying the election was over and the focus should turn to productive activities with the purpose of building up the country's economy.

President Magufuli and VicePresident Samia Suluhu Hassan took oath of office separately in Dodoma's Jamhuri Stadium, a ceremony that was witnessed by thousands of Tanzanians and foreign dignitaries.

Dr Magufuli swore to faithfully execute the office and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

The ceremony marked the second time that Inauguration Day has fallen on Thursday, November 5, and the first ever staged in the designated capital city of Dodoma.

His first inauguration back in 2015 took place on a similar date and day. Dr Magufuli won re-election with a landslide victory in the October 28th, 2020 General Election with 84 per cent of votes.

Administered by Chief Justice Ibrahim Hamisi Juma, the swearing-in was also witnessed by Chief Secretary John Kijazi amidst scores of people, visiting Presidents and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

After the oath-taking, President Magufuli insisted the election was over and that it is time to build the nation.

The Head of State stressed that Tanzanians need to work hard to ensure all development programmes are implemented and achieved as planned.

He implored Tanzanians to forget about the past election and concentrate on national building.

"The election is over, I repeat the election is over...our big task ahead is to work hard for the development of our nation," he emphasised.

Dr Magufuli said his government will immediately work on major development issues as it was promised during election campaigns.

He vowed to honour the oath and serve all Tanzanians regardless of their political ideologies, tribes, colour or religions.

"I promise to cooperate with all Tanzanians in building up our nation. My government will not sideline anyone, we'll all work together as a nation," he said.

He added that his government will also work on all promises given during election campaigns and those in the ruling party's election manifesto.

Dr Magufuli said the focus would also be on completing all infrastructural projects initiated during the first five years of the fifth-phase administration and those which he promised during the election campaigns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that his government will also focus on protecting the national values, peace, unity, equality and strengthening of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

President Magufuli praised security organs for keeping peace during the entire election period. He also praised Tanzanians for maintaining peace, throughout the election period saying, "We sailed through without any hiccup... it demonstrated a high sense of maturity."

"Building our economy and creating employment opportunities for youth is one of major priorities for my government," he added.

President Magufuli emphasized that his government will not slow down the fight against corrupt leaders and public servants across the country, warning that thievery and embezzlement of public funds will be dealt with accordingly.

"There will be no room for corrupt officials in the government, those who steal and embezzle public funds will be punished accordingly," said President Magufuli.

He thanked foreign leaders for turning up in huge numbers to witness his second inauguration, promising to continue strengthening Tanzania's relations with their countries.

President Magufuli also expressed his appreciation to journalists and media industry in the country in general, for exercising professionalism especially during the 60 days of election campaigns.

"I would like to thank all journalists for their patriotic job during the election campaigns. The media industry in general played a big role during and after elections," he noted.