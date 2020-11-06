Liberia: In 'St. Moses' Saga, Grieving Mothers Want Their Children Back and Alive

Monrovia — Three grieving Liberian mothers, whose children were hired by the Proprietor of the famous St. Moses Funeral Home went missing thereafter, are calling on authorities of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) to intervene to ensure that their children return "alive and sound".

Founded in 1982, the LCC is an embodiment of churches and religious institutions in Liberia.

For several decades now, the Council has been regarded for amicably resolving or finding solutions to socio-economic and political issues in the country.

It can be recalled that on October 17, Robert M. Blamo, Jr, 29, Siafa Gbana Boimah, 34, and Bobby S. Gbeanquoi, 32, were reported drowned in a river in Fuama district, lower Bong County when a canoe they were allegedly riding capsized while returning to their respective homes.

They were reportedly contracted to do a "piece of job" at the Oriental mining company owned and operated by Mr. Moses Ahossoule (Proprietor of St. Moses Fiuneral Parlour), and one Mr. Abraham S. Samuels.

But in a communication dated November 2, and addressed to the leadership of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), the grieving Liberian mothers pointed out that since the incident allegedly occurred, they have not received any credible report their children whereabouts.

The communication was signed by Mrs. Roseline Blamo, Madam Massay Corneh and Madam Gertrude Deegon, mothers of the men who went missing.

They maintained that there is no information or evidence to corroborate Mr. Ahossouhe's claim that their children got drowned while allegedly attempting to return home during the night hours.

Multiple efforts applied

The grieving Liberian mothers disclosed that they have made multiple efforts to ensure that their children come back home, but to no avail.

They named some of the efforts applied as the reporting of the matter to the Liberia National Police (LNP), visitation to the site Mr. Ahossouhe claimed the incident allegedly occurred, and visitation to another site along with the Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Liberia (NTCL), Zanzan Karwor.

They pointed out that they are not pleased with the conflicting statements provided by the Proprietor of the St. Moses Funeral Parlour, Mr. Samuels, the three alleged survivors, the canoe and land owners where the mining is taking place, Fuama District Commissioner, among others.

The grieving mothers maintained that comments heard from these individuals are marred with high level of inconsistency produced to construct "a story of reality in relation to the alleged drowning".

Still alive

The victims' mothers believed that their children are still alive.

"According to stories received and based on our investigation, they are still alive but fingers are being pointed to some ritualistic activities which we want to bring to your attention".

They stated that though separate communications were addressed to Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, the Female Lawyers Association of Liberia (AFELL) and the National Traditional Council of Liberia (NTCL), among others, nothing is being done to bring back their children alive and sound.

They, however, expressed dismay over the firing of teargas and arrest of peaceful protesters before the premises of the St. Moses Funeral Parlour recently over the incident.

Scores of citizens, mainly commercial motorcyclists and young people staged a peaceful protest before the funeral home to mount pressure on government to compel Mr. Ahossouhe to bring back their children, relatives, loved ones and friends he hired.

Police Support Unit (PSU) officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) swiftly moved in and fired teargas to disperse the protesters.

Several persons were arrested and subsequently released to calm the situation.

The grieving Liberian mothers, however, appealed to the LCC to swiftly intervene into the situation.

"We intend not to rest until we get our children back alive and sound. In view of the above, we would appreciate your involvement and assistance in getting our children back".

'St. Moses' claims innocence

The grieving mother's plea to the LCC comes barely a day after 'St. Moses' addressed a news conference claiming his innocence of the mysterious alleged deaths of the men he hired.

Mr. Ahossouhe regretted the alleged deaths of the three young Liberians, and dispelled rumors in the public that he used those he hired for ritualistic purposes.

He told reporters that the allegation linking him to the recent deaths of his staffers is false, misleading and untrue.

"Firstly, let me register my profound regret, profound sympathy for the incident that led to the disappearance by drowning of three energetic gentlemen who served as contractors to do a piece of job for my mining site in Bong County".

He added: "I was only told that the canoe capsized and we lost these guys. I feel so terrible, very terrible up to present. I only want to appeal to the families, and to the general public what is said out there about me is not true. Those who know me will attest that I am no way associated with occultism, ritualistic acts. I am a businessman, a simple, professional businessman."