Zimbabwe: Anti-Corruption Body Challenges Mnangagwa, Deputies to Declare Assets

John Manzongo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
6 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A SADC regional anti-graft body, the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern (ACTSA) Africa has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi to declare their assets to show that they are serious in fighting graft.

ACTSA's call follows the shock arrest of the now suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya while attempting to smuggle 6kg gold to Dubai via the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Rushwaya is in remand prison seeking bail.

Said ACTSA board chairperson David Jamali, "Zimbabwean high-profile individuals, particularly Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), have nothing to show in terms of integrity. More to the point, they are not exemplary but exist to poison the future generation, through being involved in acts of corruption and other underhand dealings.

"Most of these leaders have amassed too much wealth which they may find difficult to explain how it was acquired."

ACTSA went on to challenge Mnangagwa, Mohadi and Chiwenga to publicly declare their wealth to show their commitment towards fighting corruption.

"Regardless of this status quo, there are no concerted efforts, apart from mere rhetoric, to ask these PEPs to explain their wealth. Making matters worse is the fact that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his two deputies have refused and, or neglected to publicly declare their assets and liabilities. This way, these leaders are not setting the pace for everyone to follow."

ACTSA said Rushwaya's arrest had exposed closely knit and flourishing corruption syndicates involving the security forces, immigration officials and other high-profile individuals.

"In Zimbabwe, people are amassing wealth through corruption, including smuggling our precious minerals out of the country. We have information that some of the PEPs abuse diplomatic privileges to smuggle our minerals.

"This case of Henrietta Rushwaya is just a tip of the ice-berg. Gold and diamonds have always been smuggled through our airports and borders. Some Zimbabweans are very rich through underhand dealings yet there are no concerted efforts to ask them to explain the source of their wealth.

"I urge ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) to be more proactive and rescue Zimbabweans from these vultures. All PEPs, their family members and compatriots must be asked to explain their wealth" Jamali said.

