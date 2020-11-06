Liberia: Conditions of Archie Ponpon Worsen

6 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-family makes SOS call

Family members of protesting judicial worker Archie Ponpon who set himself ablaze are making an SOS call to all well-meaning Liberians to help save their son's life.

Mr. Ponpon set himself ablaze on Monday, 2 November at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia in continuation of several weeks of protests by him and his fellow workers for cut salaries, as he accused Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. of suspending and relieving protesting of their jobs.

Speaking to this paper Wednesday, 4 November via telephone, the father of Archie Ponpon, Mr. Andy Ponpon said the condition of his son is getting worse on a daily basis.

Mr. Ponpon says laments that there is a need for his son to be taken out of the country for an urgent medical treatment to save his life.

According to him, a single medical drug recommended to cure his son from the injuries sustained from the fire costs about US$150 at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital and the Ponpon family cannot afford such amount.

Additionally, Archie Ponpon's younger brother Emmanuel Jipoe is also calling on humanitarians to make intervention, noting that there has been no medical attention shown to Archie and his condition is getting worse daily.

He claims that Doctors and Nurses at the hospital have allegedly informed the family that there's no medication at the hospital for Archie.

He narrates that the government is owing his brother for 12, therefore it take the full responsibility of Archie's wellbeing while he is in the hospital.

"Archie is in unbearable pains, we are brothers so I feel his pains as well. Archie kept saying he's dying whenever I visit him. My brother is in too much pains," Jipoe says.

By Bridgett Milton & By Ethel A Tweh-Edited by Winston W. Parley

