Rwanda, DR Congo Discuss Easing Cross-Border Trade

Rwandan and Congolese governors of the neighbouring Western Province and North Kivu Province, respectively, held a meeting Monday, November 2, and resolved to further enhance cross-border trade while also stepping up measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alphonse Munyentwali, Governor of the Western Province, told The New Times that the meeting with his North Kivu counterpart, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, was initially convened to examine the provinces' joint Covid-19 effort "but we realised that there were other issues affecting the lives of our citizens to look into."

Throughout the past eight months, he noted, trade across the very busy border took a hit with small scale traders being the most affected.

"So, we agreed on setting up a joint mechanism of exchanging information in the continued fight against Covid-19. We also agreed to jointly fight illegal cross-border trade," Munyentwali said.

"As regards travel documents, only passports and laissez passez will be permitted. While the border remains closed (for Rwanda), we considered ways to enhance Covid-19 prevention efforts while also enhancing trade and business in a limited manner as we have to continue battling this pandemic

Among others, the Governor noted, they agreed on ways to facilitate the movement of students, teachers, medics, and small scale traders.

The Rwanda-DR Congo border in Gisenyi and Goma, respectively, is one of the busiest border crossings on the continent.