South Africa: DA Condemns Xenophobic ANC MK Vets' Economic Terrorism

6 November 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Zakhele Mbhele MP - DA Shadow Minister of Small Business Development

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns the xenophobic violence perpetrated against immigrant-owned businesses in Durban by the ANC MKMVA this week, and calls on the ANC to take action against these "vigilante veterans" in its ranks.

We also urge the South African Police Services (SAPS) to provide protection to these small businesses in light of the MKVA's intimidation.

This malicious campaign to shut down these small enterprises is nothing short of economic terrorism, and these appalling acts have no place in our constitutional democracy.

The DA supports effective enforcement of reasonable legal requirements for immigrant-owned businesses, however any alleged non-compliance to these requirements, whether related to tax or municipal trading regulations, can never be an excuse for vandalism, xenophobia and intimidation.

It is erroneous zero-sum thinking from the ANC MKMVA to posit that, in the small business ecosystem, some must lose or shrink in order for others to win or grow, as well as being a false and limited perspective which only sees a finite pie to be shared, rather than realising the prospects for increasing the size of the pie to the benefit of all.

Furthermore, there has been a demonstrable positive effect for consumers from the participation of immigrant-owned micro-retailers in the form of greater affordability of goods owing to their cost-saving practices, and greater access and convenience due to the proliferation of these micro-retail outlets, especially in township and informal settlement communities.

Various studies have shown that the competitive advantage enjoyed by immigrant-owned retail micro-enterprises is based on them leveraging bulk-buying for price discounts and economies of scale, as well as sharing debt through peer-to-peer micro-financing. In addition, immigrant spaza shop owners have been found to invest larger capital outlays on average in their micro-enterprises.

The DA would therefore support a policy approach that promotes and encourages partnerships and sharing of best practice between immigrants and South Africans in the micro-retail sector, instead of simply shutting immigrants out of economic sectors, as the recently proposed Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill seeks to do.

Get to know newly elected DA leader, John Steenhuisen, and invest in the 2021 Local Government Election campaign. Click here.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.