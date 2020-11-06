South Africa: Energy, Economic Recovery Top CSIR Conference Agenda

South Africa's energy sector and industrialisation opportunities for economic recovery will take centre stage at the upcoming virtual Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) 7th Biennial Conference.

The virtual two-day conference, which starts on 11 November 2020, will be attended by local and international experts in fields ranging from health, advanced agriculture and food, manufacturing, mining, defence, energy and many more.

The conference will be held under the theme, 'Touching lives through innovation'.

South Africa is relatively energy secure but highly dependent on coal for much of its energy needs, and even more dependent on imported oil and liquid fuels for the transport sector.

This discussion will be highlighted in a session on the acceleration of South Africa's energy transformation and economic recovery.

Dr Clinton Carter Brown, Head: CSIR Energy Centre, will be joined in this panel discussion by Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity: South African Local Government Association; Mandy Rambharos, Head: Eskom Just Energy Transition office; Aalia Cassim, Director: Microeconomic Policy, Division: Economic Policy Analysis and Forecasting, National Treasury; Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR principal engineer and Dee Fischer, Chief Director: Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

The discussion will unpack efforts to decarbonise the South African energy mix.

South African's economy has been directly impacted by the national load shedding, which results in disrupted electricity supply.

The CSIR has performed an in-depth analysis of the South African power system to assess the extent to which load shedding is expected to continue, the magnitude thereof, and most importantly, the options and solutions that are available to reduce and mitigate load shedding.

The webinar will provide a scientifically informed perspective on the likelihood and extent of load shedding over the next three to five years, and provide some practical options for mitigation.

The second day of the conference will see various other sessions and technology demonstrations including sessions on small, medium and micro enterprises as drivers of South Africa's economic recovery; the creation of a smart, sustainable and circular plastics economy in South Africa and the industrialisation of additive manufacturing towards the revival of the country's manufacturing industry.