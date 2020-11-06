South Africa: Process to Deport Protesting Foreign Nationals in CT Underway

Tariro Washinyira/GroundUp
The male-only marquee at the refugee camp in Bellville (file photo).
6 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Home Affairs has started the process of deporting 20 foreign nationals who were part of the asylum seekers and refugees that were protesting in Cape Town.

"The deportation of these foreign nationals follows a successful law enforcement operation which was undertaken by the Department Inspectorate officials, supported by South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town and the departments of Social Development and Health, at the temporary facility at Paint City in Bellville, Cape Town," the department said on Friday.

The deportation of the 20 foreign nationals followed due process and was confirmed by the court on Monday and Tuesday in terms of the immigration laws of the country.

The affected foreign nationals have already been transferred to Lindela Repatriation Centre for deportation purposes.

Aline Bukuru, a director of non-governmental organization (NGO) Woman and Children at Concern, and 11 other foreign nationals are scheduled to reappear in court on Friday.

Bukuru is a leader of one of the groups, together with her husband, JP Balous who has been remanded in custody facing several criminal charges.

"The couple have flatly rejected integration option into local communities demanding instead, relocation to a third country, preferably to Canada, by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This is despite the UNHCR repeatedly informing them that relocation to a third country was out of the question," the department said.

Both Bukuru and Balous have exhausted their internal remedies and their applications for asylum have been rejected.

The department and its asylum structures have embarked on a project to deal with all the backlogs in asylum processes, including appeals.

"The project is partly funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as part of their commitment to assisting South Africa in clearing the backlogs in the asylum processes.

"The Minister of Home Affairs would like to extend his sincere gratitude to the UNHCR for its intervention. The funds will be used to employ additional lawyers on a temporary basis to assist in the asylum processes," the department said.

As part of the project, the Standing Committee for Refugee Affairs (SCRA) and the Refugee Appeals Authority (RAA) will continue to finalise all pending appeals.

SA urged to report illegal persons to authorities

The department has expressed concern at the events that took place in eThekwini earlier this week, where businesses belonging to foreign nationals were closed down.

"We wish to remind citizens that there are foreign nationals who are in the country legally and are allowed to conduct business in terms of the applicable laws of the country. As such, they should not be unfairly targeted simply on the basis of their nationality. South Africa has immigration laws to deal with illegal foreigners," the department said.

The department has urged all South Africans to not take the law into their own hands but to report any illegal person they encounter to law enforcement and Home Affairs immigration officials.

All Home Affairs offices have immigration officers.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
South African Govt to Deport Refugees in Cape Town
Refugees' Occupation of Church Ended by South African Police
Refugees, Displaced in South Africa, Face a New Fight in COVID-19
Tension Between Refugees, South African Police Amid Removals
Refugee Regulations in South Africa Are Trump-Like, Activist Says
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.