Zimbabwe: Government Lifts Seedco Shares Trading Ban

6 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Government Thursday lifted the ban on trading of SeedCo's shares following the company's successful relisting on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFSE).

In April this year, the Finance Ministry - through Exchange Control (Suspension of Fungibility of Certain Shares) Order 2020 - suspended the fungibility of Old Mutual Limited, PPC Limited and Seed Co International Limited shares for a period of 12 months.

In view of the fungibility concept, the shares of Old Mutual Limited, PPC Limited and Seed Co International (which were suspended) could be said to be fungible insofar as all the three companies' stock are listed on at least more than one stock exchange.

Authorities defended the suspensions saying such practices in an inflationary environment such as Zimbabwe at the moment, can be bought on the ZSE and sold on foreign markets, which would be tantamount to illicit flows of local foreign currency.

But in an update Thursday, Ncube said the ban has since been lifted following the entity's full compliance.

"Following full compliance by SeedCo International Limited, and the successful relisting of the company's VFEX, I hereby announce the lifting of all fungibility restrictions on SeedCo International Limited shares with immediate effect," Ncube said.

He added that the government remains committed to ensuring the soundness and stability of finance in order to maintain confidence and deliver long term value to stock market investors.

Market watchers believe that such suspensions may have more long-term negative effects on the country than what the authorities seek to correct.

Instead, they urged authorities to address the underlying causes of the currency weakness rather than attacking financial markets which are simply transmission mechanisms that reflect the underlying views of the various market players.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.