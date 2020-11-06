Cameroon: Chinese Embassy Donates to Sopecam

The Covid-19 preventive kits offered yesterday, November 5, will help curb the pandemic within the media corporation.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu has extended a hand of solidarity and support to the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation, SOPECAM, in preventing Covid-19. Yesterday, November 5, 2020, at the premises of the Chinese embassy in Yaounde, Ambassador Wang Yingwu handed Covid-19 preventive kits to the General Manager of SOPECAM, Marie-Claire Nnana. The gifts comprised of cartoons of disposable gloves, liquid soap, surgical masks and disinfectants. Written on the cartoons of each gift was "hand-in-hand we will defeat the Covid-19 pandemic".

In a chat with the General Manager of SOPECAM, Ambassador Wang Yingwu said freedom is important, but it is even more important to think about everyone's safety first. Within his country's efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, Wang Yingwu said priority is the right to life, to health and to development. "Just as development policies must be adapted to the realities of each country, so must be done in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: taking into account the context of each country."

The General Manager of SOPECAM said Chinese strategy has paid off in the fight against the pandemic. "Our state has adapted to its context, and we are getting results in the fight against Covid-19. Thank you for your contribution in the newspaper through your ideas on solidarity. On behalf of the staff of SOPECAM, thank you for the Covid-19 kits" Marie-Claire Nnana told the Ambassador. The General Manager of SOPECAM also handed-over some major publications of SOPCEAM to the Ambassador. Amongst such publications was The "Golden Book of Cameroon Football" which highlights the prowess of Cameroonian sports men and women at home and abroad, with the preface written by President Paul Biya.

The First Adviser at the Chinese Embassy in Yaounde, Wang Dong told the press that the donation is within the framework of the good cooperation and coordination the embassy has with SOPECAM, particularly with the newspaper, Cameroon Tribune. "It shows our support in the fight against the Coronavirus to a Cameroonian friend like the newspaper, Cameroon Tribune", Wang Dong noted. The gifts, he added, are a sign of the fruitful collaboration between the Embassy and Cameroon Tribune, which will continue through comprehensive reports on the bilateral relationship between Cameroon and the People's Republic of China.