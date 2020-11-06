Cameroon: Music - the Rebirth of Danielle Eog

After spending several years accompanying other artists, Danielle thrilled fans with her own show at the Bastos Music Laboratory in Yaounde October 30, 2020.

After Joyce Babatunde, the Bastos Music Laboratory within the framework of the "Stay Alive" project created by the Macase group has hosted yet another vocal goddess, Danielle Makedah Eog. It was on Friday October 30, 2020 that Danielle left her name in the mouths of many. One would have thought that the artist will begin the concert timidly due to the long period of not organising her own show. Surprisingly, Danielle takes the stage by storm. She starts gently with her voice touching hearts causing heads to move from left to right and up to down. Her poetic style and stage gesticulation equally catch the attention of many as fans expressed their joy with claps. Humbly and with a cold but smooth voice Danielle says, "Thank you". The claps of encouragement seems to be a motivational factor as the show takes a different twist when she performed "Freedom", one of the songs in her 13-track album released in 2013.

After a short break, Danielle came back with a mind-boggling energy. Her words of pain and anguish paired with her gesticulations. The audience is wowed by the performance as people begin murmuring, "she is impeccable". At the end of the sound, she says, "this song is a description of my discrepancies with life. It is an opportunity for me to express my pains and dissatisfactions about certain happenings". But the pain further deepens as she pays homage to her fallen friends with another melodious tone. Danielle's pain did not shatter her mood as she turns the carpet around with a love song which brought back smiles on the faces of her audience. "Le sex est sacré", is the sound which made the audience speak out. It is an interactive platform. The audience is given the opportunity to sing the chorus. Given that the topic is one which touches the society directly, the response is remarkable. The show in all is a remake of Danielle's first album titled "Peace, Love and Light". It is a blend of jazz, hip-hop and R&B.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Danielle Makedah Eog was born in 1982 in Paris. She lived in France with her parents, both of whom were from Cameroon. She returned to her homeland in 1997. She moved to Yaounde, where she took her first steps in music, especially on the hip-hop scene, thanks to the support of rapper Krotal. She made her first studio recordings in 1999 with Krotal. For several years, she collaborated and accompanied in choirs, several renowned artists such as Manu Dibango, The Nubians, Fredy Massamba and Krotal.