Cameroon: Decentralisation - President Biya Empowers National Board

In a decree signed on November 3, 2020 the President of the Republic has given more responsibilities to the structure, included additional structures and session allowances.

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya has empowered the National Decentralisation Board in decree No. 2020/676 of 03 November 2020 to lay down the organisation and functioning of the board.

The decree that comes to repeal all provisions of decree No. 2008/013 of 17 January 2008 to lay down the organisation and functioning of the National Decentralisation Board has more details and precisions. The President of the Republic has signed the decree within the context of the complete putting in place of all the institutions enshrined in the 1996 Constitution with regard to the decentralisation process. The election of Regional Councillors on December 6, 2020 will come to complete the institutions and the new decree takes into account the regions.

Responsibilities of the Board

The decree of November 3, 2020 maintains that the Board shall be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the decentralisation process. It also maintains that in that capacity, it shall submit to the President of the Republic an annual report on the status of decentralisation and the functioning of local services and also issue an opinion and make recommendations on the annual programme of transfer of authority and resources to Regional and Local Authorities as well as the terms and conditions of such transfers. The new responsibilities contained in the November 3, 2020 decree include those in which the Board shall propose to the President of the Republic strategic guidelines for steering the decentralisation process ; issue an opinion, at the behest of the government, on draft instruments relating to the implementation of decentralisation ; and issue an opinion on the share of State resources allocated to the Common Decentralisation Fund. The Board also has the capacity to define the methods of evaluating the decentralisation process and follow up the activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Local Services, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Decentralised Cooperation and the National Committee on Local Finance from which it shall receive reports.

Organisation

The Chairperson of the Board as contained in the repealed decree remains the Prime Minister, Head of Government with the Vice chairperson being the Minister in charge of Regional and Local Authorities. The innovation is that contrary to 15 ministries included as members of the board in the 2008 decree, the decree of November 3, 2020 states that, « Members of Government shall be convened to sessions by the Board Chairperson, according to the implication of their Ministries in the agenda items as well as their importance for them. » Another innovation is that Regional and Local Authorities are represented in the Board elected by their peers. In this case there shall be seven representatives of Councils and three representatives of Regions in the Board.

With regard to duties, Article 9 of the decree states that the duties of the Chairperson, member of the Board and of the Permanent Secretariat shall be honoary. The Article further specifies that the persons concerned and those invited in an advisory capacity shall receive session allowances in accordance with the regulations in force.