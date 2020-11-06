Cameroon: Kumba Carnage - Mourning Seven Slain Students

Chief Dr. Dion Ngute laid the wreath and handed parcels from President Paul Biya and wife.

Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, has transmitted the condolences of the Head of State and wife to the bereaved families of the seven students killed in Mother Francisca Bilingual Academy last 24 October, 2020, in Fiango Kumba.

As envoy of President Paul Biya, Dion Ngute who is Prime Minister, Head of Government laid the condolence wreath from Mr. and Mrs. Biya before the caskets of the fallen children at 11.10 a.m. yesterday at the Amusement Park of Kumba City. The PM proceeded to bow seven times before the seven coffins, an exercise which stirred deep sorrow in the denizens of Kumba, South West Region and the Nation of Cameroon at large.

As PM Dion Ngute finalized with the State honour accorded the Kumba slain children, he told the press that all shall be done to track down the culprits. He said he was sent by the Head of State alongside the Governor of the South West Region and a host of Government Ministers to show the sympathy of the nation over an incident that had already attracted the indignation of people across the world.

The Prime Minister had earlier yesterday morning on arrival in Kumba, paid a visit to some of the victims injured during the school shooting who are still under medical care in the Kumba General Hospital and handed to them parcels of sympathy sent by Mr. and Mrs. Biya. The parents and families of the deceased children also received condolence packages from the State through the PM.

The funeral of Kumba fallen children drew crowds of mourners who thronged the central Amusement Park of Kumba not for any glee but for weeping and wailing. An ecumenical church service conducted over the caskets saw half a dozen men of God take their turns on the pulpit. "Death is the leveler and if you kill today, tomorrow you must be in the coffin too", a pastor voiced out to the attendees. Another preacher said the killers of the students could be among the crowds that turned up but that "every Cameroonian knows the cause of the Anglophone problem and everybody knows the solution". Catholic, Presbyterian, Full Gospel, and Moslem preachers graced the funeral and blessed the coffins before they were collected by family members for burial.

South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai took the rostrum and delivered a message of condolence from President Paul Biya to the families and the nation. The seven martyred students are Monge Remmy (11 years), Nzankame Rhema (9 years), Shienya Cindy (14), Jennifer Anangim Nju (11), Nguemene Momene Princesse (11), Telma Nchangwi (15), and Victory Ngameni Camibon (11).