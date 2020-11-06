Cameroon: Cushioning Covid-19 Shocks - Social Dialogue Encouraged in Workplace

The Minister of Labour and Social Security made the call during the opening of the 26th and 27th sessions of the Social Dialogue Consultative and Follow-up Committee on November 4, 2020.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona has reiterated that social dialogue is crucial in handling the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in the workplace. He was speaking during the 26th and 27th sessions of the Social Dialogue Consultative and Follow-up Committee which opened November 4, 2020 in Yaounde. "It is very important to make use of social dialogue as a mechanism to respond to the socio-economic fallouts of crisis," the Minister said in his opening speech. "Social dialogue makes it possible to establish on solid foundations, the determination of employers and workers to carry out with the government, the common action required to overcome the crisis with a view to finding lasting recovery," he added. The Minister equally called on stakeholders to be apostles of peace through a constructive social dialogue.

As for the discussions of the sessions, the Minister revealed that the question relating to the link between administrative authorities and the exercise of trade union activity will be elucidated upon. Deliberations equally centered on the issue of health and the security of public agents in the professional milieu. The question of violence in the workplace was also on agenda.