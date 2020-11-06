Cameroon: Cushioning Covid-19 Shocks - Social Dialogue Encouraged in Workplace

6 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister of Labour and Social Security made the call during the opening of the 26th and 27th sessions of the Social Dialogue Consultative and Follow-up Committee on November 4, 2020.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona has reiterated that social dialogue is crucial in handling the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in the workplace. He was speaking during the 26th and 27th sessions of the Social Dialogue Consultative and Follow-up Committee which opened November 4, 2020 in Yaounde. "It is very important to make use of social dialogue as a mechanism to respond to the socio-economic fallouts of crisis," the Minister said in his opening speech. "Social dialogue makes it possible to establish on solid foundations, the determination of employers and workers to carry out with the government, the common action required to overcome the crisis with a view to finding lasting recovery," he added. The Minister equally called on stakeholders to be apostles of peace through a constructive social dialogue.

As for the discussions of the sessions, the Minister revealed that the question relating to the link between administrative authorities and the exercise of trade union activity will be elucidated upon. Deliberations equally centered on the issue of health and the security of public agents in the professional milieu. The question of violence in the workplace was also on agenda.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.