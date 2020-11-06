Nigeria: 2023 - APC Bigwigs Intensify Bid for Presidential Ticket

My enemies sponsored campaign posters - Amaechi

Bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have intensified scheming for the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that those eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari's seat are already scheming on how to get the party's ticket ahead of the poll.

It was gathered from reliable sources that some party stakeholders have secretly opened their campaign headquarters in Abuja, while posters of other party stalwarts are beginning to surface on some streets in the nation's capital.

President Buhari's second term would elapse in 2023 when another general election would be conducted to elect a new president.

The position of the APC on zoning is not yet clear sequel to discordant tunes in the party's rank and file, but many say there was a gentleman pact among power brokers in the party in 2015, that its 2023 presidential ticket would rotate to the South at the expiration of Buhari's tenure.

Posters of the Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as well as Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, are already on the major streets of Abuja.

The posters indicate that Amaechi would run for president while El-Rufai would be his running mate.

One of the posters has the inscription, 'Today may not be the best, but tomorrow will be better'.

Another poster has the inscription, 'The people's choice'. However, all the posters did not contain the logo or name of the political party upon which the two political gladiators would contest.

Recently, a political movement called BAT 23, was flagged-off in Abuja, to canvas support for the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A few days later, another pro-Tinubu group known as Young Professionals for Tinubu (YPT) 2023, with membership across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was launched in Abuja.

Tinubu is said to be warming up to contest the number one seat in the country on the platform of the APC. However, he is yet to formally declare for the plum position.

When contacted, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, claimed ignorance of the developments.

Reacting to the campaign posters that have flooded Abuja streets, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said he was not aware of it.

"I am not aware, sponsored by enemies," was his reply to our enquiry. Pressed by our correspondent on his perceived presidential ambition, he declined to speak further. He neither confirmed nor refuted it.

Similarly, a source close to El-Rufai, said the governor was unaware of the posters.