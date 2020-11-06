South Africa: Former MDC MP Fanny Chirisa Understood, Disturbed and Disrupted Power

6 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bella Matambanadzo

Ever the bridge-builder, Fanny Chirisa was brilliant at going for the big-ticket change. She broke down barriers step by step. She was unafraid of power. She understood it, disturbed and disrupted it. And above all, she redefined it, shared it and redistributed it without any expectation of return patronage.

It was impossible not to fall in love with Fanny Chirisa on sight. In all aspects of her life, she carried herself as the Big Sister she was, gathering together, holding dear and uplifting other women and girls. For her, living an African feminist life was innate.

Her skills as a community organiser were alchemical. When Sis Fanny, as we respectfully called her, waved her magic wand, doors that had seemed intractably closed to women opened. It was not uncommon to witness her mobilising women from different political belief systems, ages and geographic spaces as well as ethnic belongings to join hands for a common non-partisan feminist alliance that scored significant victories for the collective good.

Her commitment to advancing women's rights in Zimbabwe, where political differences can be the source of unimaginable acrimony, was a blessing.

Although at the time of her death, on 28 October 2020, Chirisa was predominantly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.