South Africa: Former MDC MP Fanny Chirisa Understood, Disturbed and Disrupted Power

analysis

Ever the bridge-builder, Fanny Chirisa was brilliant at going for the big-ticket change. She broke down barriers step by step. She was unafraid of power. She understood it, disturbed and disrupted it. And above all, she redefined it, shared it and redistributed it without any expectation of return patronage.

It was impossible not to fall in love with Fanny Chirisa on sight. In all aspects of her life, she carried herself as the Big Sister she was, gathering together, holding dear and uplifting other women and girls. For her, living an African feminist life was innate.

Her skills as a community organiser were alchemical. When Sis Fanny, as we respectfully called her, waved her magic wand, doors that had seemed intractably closed to women opened. It was not uncommon to witness her mobilising women from different political belief systems, ages and geographic spaces as well as ethnic belongings to join hands for a common non-partisan feminist alliance that scored significant victories for the collective good.

Her commitment to advancing women's rights in Zimbabwe, where political differences can be the source of unimaginable acrimony, was a blessing.

Although at the time of her death, on 28 October 2020, Chirisa was predominantly...