Tanzania: Zari Kills Hope of Reuniting With Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has cleared the air over rumors that she was getting back with her Tanzanian baby daddy, singer Diamond Platnumz.

Zari on Thursday landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport acompanied by the two children she had with Diamond, who was at hand to welcome them.

"There is a whole lot of things happening on social media lakini for me I just brought the kids because their father wants to see them na hakuweza kukuja kwa sababu I think he got lots of things lined-up for him. He really wanted to see the kids. It's been two years. We're co-parenting and even if he got somebody, I can still come because it's home for the kids regardless of what happened between us. A lot of people are saying we gotten back (but) no I'm just here for the kids." the 40-year-old clarified to a battery of journalists at the airport.

After their nasty break-up in 2017, the two former couple goals had not been in talking terms for over a year with Zari accusing Diamond of being a deadbeat dad to Nylan and Tiffah.

Few months later the two burried the hatchet and that is when the rumour of them getting back together started gaining traction.

Zari dumped Diamond on Valentine's Day in 2017 for constantly cheating on her.

At the time, the socialite had just forgiven him for having an affair with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and were trying to work things out when fresh rumours emerged claiming the singer had yet another side chick hence her decision to end the four-year relationship, saying she was tired of being disrespected.