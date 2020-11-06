Rwanda: Covid-19 - Blow for Amagaju as 11 Players Test Positive

Amagaju could be without several key players after 11 squad members tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the playoffs of the second division football league.

The Nyamagabe-based side are one of eight teams set to vie for one of the two available tickets to advance to the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League. The playoffs are slated for November 13-21.

In an interview, club president Emile Mukiza, confirmed the 'huge blow' situation at Amagaju and noted that all the infected players had been placed under quarantine.

"We have separated them from others and placed them in isolation. This is a huge blow for us as we prepare for the playoffs but we hope for the best, and wish quick recovery to our players," said Mukiza.

He added: "The other players are all fine, no one else is sick. We are getting help from different health agencies to manage the situation."

Amagaju, who were relegated from the topflight league last season, recently appointed Suleiman Niyibizi as their new head coach. He replaced Sosthene Habimana.

As of Friday, November 6, Rwanda had recorded 5,192 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.