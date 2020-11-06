Africa: Morocco Announces Squad for Central African Republic Double Header

Morocco coach Vahid Halihodzic has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming double header against Central African Republic in the frame of Cameroon 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers' Group E.

The Bosnian tactician has called up the regular key players including Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, Inter's Achraf Hakimi, and Sevilla's duo Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bono.

In addition to Zamalek forward Achraf Bencharki, Halihodzich has decided to summon Raja's Soufiane Rahimi following his remarkable performance with his club in the Total CAF Champions League and the Moroccan League "Botola".

Samy Mmaee and Ayman Barkok, authors of noticeable appearances during last October's international window were kept, in addition to defender Nayef Aguerd who missed the last call up due to injury.

Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit and Adil Taarabt are all back to the squad but Oussama Tanane was kept out.

The Atlas Lions will face Central African Republic on 13 November in Casablanca, with the reverse fixture taking place in Douala, Cameroon due to instability in the Central African Republic.

Morocco is currently leading Group E with four points, one more than third placed Central African Republic.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla FC, Spain), Munir Mohamedi El Kajoui (Hatayspor, Turkey), Hicham El Mejhed (Ittihad Tangier)

Defenders: Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Issam Chebake (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax, Netherlands), Hamza Mendyl (Schalke 04, Germany), Nayef Aguerd (Stade Rennais, France), Zouhair Feddal (Sporting, Portugal), Samy Mmaee (Sint-Truidense VV, Belgium), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid, Spain)

Midfielders: Adel Taarabt (SL Benfica, Portugal), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege, Belgium), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea, England), Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor, Turkey), Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Nassim Boujellab (Schalke 04, Germany), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina, Italy)

Forwards: Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan, Italy), Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos, Greece), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, Spain), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Soufiane Rahimi (Raja Casablanca), Achraf Bencharki (Zamalek, Egypt), Amine Harit (Schalke 04, Germany)