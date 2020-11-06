Liberia: Football Resumes As New Season Kicks Off

Domestic football resumed in Liberia after seven months following the annulment of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season kicked off on Wednesday 4 November 2020, with the first round of the 12-teams First Division league being played across six different venues.

There were victories for Nimba Kwado, Nimba United, Monrovia Club Breweries and the defending champions LPRC Oilers, while star studded Bea Mountain was amongst the four clubs that lost on the opening day of the season.

LPRC Oilers kicked off their title defense campaign with a narrow 1-0 win away to Bea Mountain at the Kinjor Stadium. Terry Sackor marked his return to the Liberian first division from Guinean side Hafia with what proved to be the game's lone goal.

The Nimba County clubs avoided defeat on the opening day, with Nimba United grabbing an away 2-0 win over Small Town at the Nancy Doe Stadium, and Nimba Kwado defeating Watanga FC 1-0 at home, while Nimba FC held Freeport FC to a 2-2 draw at the George Weah Technical Center.

Meanwhile, LISCR was held to a goalless draw at home by 13-time league champions Mighty Barrolle in an entertaining match at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The new season was officially launched on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with an opening ceremony that was followed by an exhibition game between the women's lower division clubs Soccer Ambassadors and Shiatta FC.