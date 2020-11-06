Namibia: 8 000 Workers Sent Home

6 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

MINISTER of labour, industrial relations and employment creation Utoni Nujoma yesterday revealed that 8 000 workers were dismissed by 607 companies during the first two quarters of this year.

This was due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In the same period last year 950 workers were dismissed by 142 companies.

"The labour commissioner received 2 631 dispute referrals during the first two quarters of this year, compared to 2 640 for the same period last year," Nujoma said.

The minister said this at the official inauguration of the labour commissioner's headquarters in Windhoek.

The first phase of the building was completed in 2016."The second phase is supposed to consist of the office of the minister and other offices. This was not completed when we thought it would be due to financial constraints," Nujoma said.

"We are inaugurating the office building today, because we could not wait any longer," Nujoma said.

He said the new office building is a huge improvement on the previous one.

The office building comprises 45 offices, 24 boardrooms, caucus rooms, a conference facility, a strongroom, a library, cafeteria and parking area.

Nujoma said settling into his new portfolio has not been easy - especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted workers and their livelihoods.

"I have now begun to familiarise myself in greater depth with the key issues facing Namibia in the areas of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, and I am reconsidering the setting of priorities for the work in the ministry," he said.

