Namibia: Treasury Announces N$9 Billion Tax Relief Bill

THE Ministry of Finance has announced a relief to taxpayers with outstanding penalties and interest balances, effective 1 February 2021.

The estimated total according to sources, is N$9 billion.

According to the ministry, the relief is aimed at supporting Namibians and businesses facing hardship and cash flow problems exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and is on N$9 billion unpaid taxes.

The ministry's spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu, said the ministry will write off 95% of the interest balance and reverse all penalties for taxpayers who settle the capital amount within three months from 1 February 2021.

"Taxpayers who settle their capital amount before the commencement date and only have outstanding interest will also benefit," he said, adding that the ministry will write off 75% of the interest and reverse all penalties for taxpayers who settle the capital amount within 12 months from 1 February 2021.

He added that no capital amount owing to Inland Revenue Department shall be written off and consequently taxpayers who fail to settle the outstanding capital will not benefit from the relief programme.

"Penalties and interest settled or set off prior to the effective date of the Relief Programme shall not be refunded or credited to the account. All persons with outstanding taxes can partake in the relief programme, which is applicable to all taxes administered by Inland Revenue," Shidhudhu added.

The qualifications criteria are that taxpayers should first register as electronic filers on the portal of the Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas).

Upon registration as electronic filers, taxpayers must file all outstanding tax returns electronically on all active tax accounts.

Taxpayers will only benefit upon settling the outstanding capital in full and those who intend to pay instalments are required to arrange a payment plan with any of the inland regional or satellite offices.

"The relief programme does not suspend the taxpayers' obligation to pay taxes on time. The inland department will continue to collect outstanding taxes from taxpayers who have either not made a settlement arrangement or who have not honoured such a settlement plan," the spokesperson said.

There are more than 180 000 taxpayers registered on the online tax platform. This includes 71 government agencies, 2 447 trusts, about 47 268 businesses and 132 219 individuals.

Last year September, there were about 103 200 taxpayers registered.

The ministry has been pushing to have all of its 767 000 taxpayers to start filing on the online platform since last year, but the registrations has been low.

Through this forgiveness of penalties and interest, the ministry is hoping to have more taxpayers on the system.

Former finance minister Calle Schlettwein had said Itas is an innovative initiative leveraging on new technology to replace the legacy system, thereby enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in tax administration.

The system makes tax services accessible 24 hours a day, and ensures that taxpayers submit their tax information in the most convenient way possible, as well as do away with long queues on deadline day.

Before the system was available, taxpayers had to submit their returns at all inland revenue offices and magistrate's courts countrywide

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Char_Ngatjiheue