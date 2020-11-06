Namibia: 'The Youth Has Been Excluded for Too Long'

THE run-up to next month's regional council and local authority elections has seen the rise of young people gunning for positions as councillors.

One such candidate is 25-year-old Duminga Ndala.

She currently serves as secretary of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) Youth and Students Command Element.

The Namibian (TN) recently got to know this candidate for the John Pandeni constituency better.

TN: Who is Nduminga Ndala?

DN: I am passionate about social justice and community development. I am a feminist who believes in the talent and contributions women bring to society. I was born and raised in Grysblok in the John Pandeni constituency. I have an honours degree in public management, a diploma in local government studies, and am currently pursuing an honours degree in law.

TN: Why are you running as a candidate for the John Pandeni constituency?

DN: The lack of infrastructural development and service delivery in the constituency, and most importantly, the exclusion of young people from the governance system have prompted me to run for office.

I have always wanted to be in a place where I can influence the decision-making process and transform society in the best interests of people.

There are prevalent issues such as a lack of funding to empower the youth and women through entrepreneurship, the crime rate, a lack of creational facilities and health centres, and a lack of capacity-building programmes - especially for young people.

With regards to the crime rate I think it's important that we capacitate neighbourhood watches by subsidising them with fuel, and establish them in suburbs where there are none.

We also need to sign mutual agreements with the Namibian Police to set up mobile police stations in each suburb in the constituency.

In terms of empowering the youth and women through entrepreneurship, a budget shall be allocated to youth and women in the constituency - especially to those who are involved in the gig-economy.

In addition, entrepreneurship knowledge and skills training programmes will be provided.

TN: What makes you stand out as a candidate?

DN: My drive to transform society, the commitment I have towards the cause and of course my youth and vibrance. Most importantly, I think is the workable solutions I provided in my manifesto, titled 'The Community Socio-Economic Plan'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TN: You recently wrote a piece in The Namibian titled 'Getting to Grips with Rape Culture'. How should we deal with this culture and gender-based violence (GBV)?

DN: Generally, I think we need to deal with the patriarchal culture that is deeply rooted in society. We need to do away with the entitlement culture of men over women's bodies. Moreover, we need to reshape cultural norms and gender behaviour in society that contribute to the high rate of rape and GBV.

The lack of funding to institutions that are tasked with combating rape and GBV should be addressed as well.

TN: Why do you think young people are increasingly entering the political sphere?

DN: Young people have been excluded or overlooked as political candidates for long, and this has somewhat contributed to the lack of innovative ideas in the governance system and a lack of meaningful service delivery.

It's against this background that we have seen upward mobility in the participation of young people.

TN: Anything you would like to add?

DN: I urge all Namibians, particularly young people, to pitch up on 25 November and vote for leaders who have their best interests at heart.