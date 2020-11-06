Tanzania: Boxing Craze - Mwakinyo Intensifies for 'Argentine'

TANZANIAN pugilist Hassan Mwakinyo says he is well prepared for the November 13th international bout against Jose Carlos Paz from Argentina at Next Door Arena Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam.

Mwakinyo will be vying for International Boxing Association (IBA) continental title as well as defending his World Boxing Federation (WBF) continental title he was crowned in August this year after defeating a Congolese boxer Tshibangu Kayembe.

His opponent arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Thursday (November 3,2020).

The Argentine boxer has fought 35 bouts; won 23 with 13 of them by knockouts, he drew once and lost 11 while Mwakinyo has fought 19 bouts and won 17 with 11 of them by knockouts and lost twice. He is placed first in the country in the super welter weight category and 71st place globally.

Mwakinyo who trained by Coach Hamis Mwakinyo, has set a camp in Magoroto, Tanga and said he trains for four hours daily.

"I have stationed myself in Magoroto with the aim of drilling for the forthcoming fight. I train to endure more than 12 rounds so as to get stamina against my opponent," said Mwakinyo.

In another development, the organisers of the bout have stated that tickets for the contest will be sold online from November 5th through Nilipe and Selcom companies.

Jackson Group Sports CEO Kelvin Twissa said the admission to the tournament will be 150,000/- per person and a 10-person table will be sold at 3m/- and are eligible to receive an exclusive range of services.

"This is the perfect time to start releasing out tickets to the public; we look forward to attracting big audience that is ready to experience a unique VIP live boxing experience".

"The event will also have private boxes with balcony views of the boxing ring. VIP guests will be treated with table services and unique views of the modern Next-Door Arena on Haile Selassie Road in Oyster-bay."

Twissa said that apart from Mwakinyo and Paz, they will also have undercard bouts involving female boxers.

Zulfa Macho will take on Alice Mbewe from Zambia while Hussein Itaba will test a Congolese Alex Kabangu in the super-middleweight bout.

On the same day, Kenyan lady boxer Fatuma Zarika will compete against Patience Mastara, a Zimbabwean in super bantam weight