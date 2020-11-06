Ethiopia, Israel Agreed to Cooperate in Field of Intelligence, Security

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Israel have agreed to work together in the area of intelligence and security, according to Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

NISS Director-General, Commissioner Demelash Gebremichael and Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan on Thursday discussed on ways of mutual cooperation.

In their discussion, the two sides agreed to cooperate in the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa, exchange information, technology transfer and capacity building.

Commissioner Demelash Gebremichael on the occasion said the cooperation between Ethiopia and Israel in the area of intelligence and security will have tremendous contribution in the fight against terrorism and to the stability in the Horn Region at large.

Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan on his part said as Ethiopia is playing a crucial role in sustaining peace and stability in the region, Israel is keen to strengthen its relation with the country in intelligence and security issues.

He added that Israel appreciates reforms started in the intelligence area in Ethiopia.

It is expected that the cooperation accord reached between Ethiopia and Israel will be implemented soon, the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia indicated.