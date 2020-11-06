Ethiopia, Israel Agreed to Cooperate in Field of Intelligence, Security

6 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Israel have agreed to work together in the area of intelligence and security, according to Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

NISS Director-General, Commissioner Demelash Gebremichael and Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan on Thursday discussed on ways of mutual cooperation.

In their discussion, the two sides agreed to cooperate in the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa, exchange information, technology transfer and capacity building.

Commissioner Demelash Gebremichael on the occasion said the cooperation between Ethiopia and Israel in the area of intelligence and security will have tremendous contribution in the fight against terrorism and to the stability in the Horn Region at large.

Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan on his part said as Ethiopia is playing a crucial role in sustaining peace and stability in the region, Israel is keen to strengthen its relation with the country in intelligence and security issues.

He added that Israel appreciates reforms started in the intelligence area in Ethiopia.

It is expected that the cooperation accord reached between Ethiopia and Israel will be implemented soon, the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia indicated.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.