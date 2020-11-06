Southern Africa: Malawi Women Football Team Leave for Cosafa On Wednesday

The Malawi national women football team will on Wednesday fly out to South Africa for the 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship scheduled between 3-14 November in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The team will depart through Kamuzu International airport.
Coach McNelbert Kazuwa has named his final 20-member squad as he looks forward to lead the team to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2011.
The scorchers will start this year's group stages campaign against Lesotho on 7th November before facing Zambia two days later.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Mercy Sikelo
Samir Amidu
DEFENDERS
Chimwemwe Madise
Emily Jossam
Maureen Phiri
Patricia Nyirenda
Ruth Nyirongo
Saliva January
Tiwonge Phiri
MIDFIELDERS
Madyina Nguluwe
Chikondi Gondwe
Limbikani Chikupira
Sabinah Thom
Salome Vinkhumbu
Wezzie Mvula
Zainab Kapanda
STRIKERS
Asimenye Simwaka
Mary Chavinda
Tabitha Chawinga
Temwa Chawinga