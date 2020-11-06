Southern Africa: Malawi Women Football Team Leave for Cosafa On Wednesday

The Malawi national women football team will on Wednesday fly out to South Africa for the 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship scheduled between 3-14 November in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The team will depart through Kamuzu International airport.

Coach McNelbert Kazuwa has named his final 20-member squad as he looks forward to lead the team to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2011.

The scorchers will start this year's group stages campaign against Lesotho on 7th November before facing Zambia two days later.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Mercy Sikelo

Samir Amidu

DEFENDERS

Chimwemwe Madise

Emily Jossam

Maureen Phiri

Patricia Nyirenda

Ruth Nyirongo

Saliva January

Tiwonge Phiri

MIDFIELDERS

Madyina Nguluwe

Chikondi Gondwe

Limbikani Chikupira

Sabinah Thom

Salome Vinkhumbu

Wezzie Mvula

Zainab Kapanda

STRIKERS

Asimenye Simwaka

Mary Chavinda

Tabitha Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga