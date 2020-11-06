Southern Africa: Banyana Open Title Defense With a Good Win Over Angola

3 November 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Banyana Banyana... ... (1) 2

Angola... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..0

3 November 2020 - Banyana Banyana started their COSAFA Cup title defense with a hard-fought but convincing 2-0 win over a battling Angola at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, 3 November 2020.

Having played no football for most of the year due the coronavirus pandemic, signs of rustiness showed on both sides but it was the home side that played most of the football throughout the 90 minutes.

So dominant were Desiree Ellis' charges that goalkeeper and Captain Andile Dlamini spent most of the afternoon enjoying the match with most of the other spectators. She was hardly troubled throughout the match as the hosts pinned the Angolans in their half throughout the match.

By the time Banyana Banyana opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Lonathemba Mhlongo, Angola could have conceded a hatful of goals by that time. But a combination of good luck on the side of the visitors and some hurried finishing by the hosts saw the match going to halftime only separated by a single goal; that goal coming courtesy of a good finish by Mhlongo who completed a sweeping attack by Banyana Banyana.

Industrious Hilda Magaia could have made it 2-0 soon after but she delayed shooting in the 43rd minute, allowing Rita Jose in goals for Angola to gather a loose ball.

Banyana Banyana made it 2-0 in the 60th minute when Karabo Dhlamini scrambled home in a goalmouth melee to give the hosts a deserved 2-goal cushion.

Bongeka Gamede then rose majestically in the 67th minute but her powerful header cannoned off the upright with the Angola defence stranded.

Banyana Banyana kept piling the pressure but somehow Angola survived the barrage of attacks as the match ended 2-0.

This entertaining opening match was attended by Minister of Sports, Nathi Mthethwa and SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Copyright © 2020 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

