Southern Africa: The 2020 Cosafa Men's Under-20 Championships in Numbers

press release

The 2020 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships is to be staged South Africa's Nelson Mandela Bay from December 3-13 as the top young talent in the region gathers to showcase their potential, and try and earn a place at the continental finals.

After the successful hosting of the championships in the last three years, the tournament moves away from Zambia, but here are some numbers around the competition that has a rich 37-year history.

0 - The only final to finish goalless was in 2001 when Zambia needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Angola 5-3 on spot-kicks. The only other final to go to a shoot-out was in 2018 when South Africa defeated Zimbabwe 4-3 after a 1-1 draw.

1 - Zambia were the top side in 2019 as they defeated South Africa 3-0 in the decider, a handsome and well-deserved victory.

2 - The highest finish for any guest nation was the silver medal Kenya won in 2013 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa in the final.

3 - Angola lost three finals in a row between 2000 and 2002. They made the deciding match in 2011 but lost once more. They have yet to win the regional title.

3 - This year's COSAFA Under-20 Championships will kick-off on December 3, with the final to be staged 10 days later on the 13th.

4 - Zambia have won four of the last seven COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships played, with only South Africa breaking their run in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

4 - Only four nations have won the COSAFA Under-20 Championships - Zambia (11 times), South Africa (8), Zimbabwe (6) and Madagascar (1).

4 - Zambia hold the record for the most title wins in a row, four, in the championship that were played between 1993 and 1999.

6 - Angola's Ambrosini Salvador finished top-scorer at the 2019 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships with six goals.

8 - The biggest victory in last year's competition was an 8-0 success for Angola over Seychelles.

9 - The most number of goals scored in a single final - South Africa defeated Zambia 5-4 in 2004!

11 - The number of titles won by Zambia, the most successful nation in the history of the COSAFA Under-20 Championships.

11 - The number of years in a row that South Africa hosted the event between 1999 and 2009.

11 - The number of teams who will compete in this year's COSAFA Under-20 Championships - Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

19 - The number of matches that will be played at this year's COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships.

81 - The number of goals scored at the 2019 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships in 22 games, almost four per match!

1983 - The first time a regional competition was staged for junior teams. It was won by Zambia.

2000 - The first time a nation other than Zambia or Zimbabwe lifted the trophy - South Africa claimed the prize in 2000.

2005 - Madagascar became just the fourth country to lift the trophy after Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

2021 - This year's COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship will serve as a zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, with the two finalists in the competition booking their place at the continental showpiece event.