Uganda: Hope for Opposition Electoral Reforms Fade

When the government electoral reform Bills were passed in March, the proposed Opposition constitutional amendments were left for the House to deal with ahead of the 2021 General Election.

Although the proposals that, among other things, sought to restructure the country's politics and ensure smooth conduct of the elections, they have remained on the shelf barely two months before the country goes to the ballot.

The Opposition reforms, which are contained in Constitutional Amendment Bill No 1, 2019, were moved privately by Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba, who is also the shadow Attorney General.

The government electoral reforms that sailed through Parliament though with unexpected changes include the Presidential Elections Amendment Bill, 2019, Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill, 2019, the Electoral Commission Amendment Bill, 2019, the Political Parties and Organisations Amendment Bill, 2019 and the Local Governments Amendment Bill, 2019.

Among the proposals rejected by Parliament included persons seeking to contest as independents to be discharged from a political party a year to nominations, Electoral Commission (EC) gazetting polling stations inside army barracks and delivering election materials any time before polling time.

Objective

The Bill's main objective is to change the structure of the government by replacing the vice president with a deputy president, who would be voted together with the president, repealing the Office of the Prime Minister, reduce the size of Cabinet and remove the army representatives from Parliament.

In September, Mr Niwagaba was on the floor for the second reading of the Bill but because of the crowded agenda, the House went on recess before debate on the report of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee ensued.

Yesterday, Mr Niwagaba said he was confident that Speaker Rebecca Kadaga will still avail time for it as and when plenary sessions resume but conceded that the amendments cannot affect the current electoral cycle.

Way forward

"I only hope the Bill still remains relevant because it can only be handled when Parliament resumes and hope the Speaker will agree to put me back on the Order Paper. We will definitely have to keep pushing it up to the end of this session," Mr Niwagaba said.

"They (government) have tried their best to frustrate us but I believe if we succeed in pushing it through, it can still be relevant for the coming elections but of course not this one," he added.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ms Betty Aol Ocan, who had led the popularisation of the Bill that was seeking to amend up to 30 Articles of the Constitution, also said hope is not gone.

She said there is more chance to enrich the Bill if it is not passed by the 11th Parliament by adding more proposals.

Meanwhile, the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chaired by Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South) recommended to the House to reject most of the proposed amendments except restoration of presidential term limits, political parties challenging results of elections, conducting the presidential, parliamentary and local government elections o the same day and establish city land boards.

The committee included another recommendation that calls for the extesion of the term of office for all elected leaders from five to seven years beginning in May 2021.

However, Mr Niwagaba described as "wishful" thinking the recommendation, saying the Constitutional Court ruling in the Male Mabirizi and others Vs Attorney General held that anything imported to the Bill by the committee or on the floor of Parliament cannot stand to be part of it.

The minority report is silent on the recommendation.

Proposed changes

The Bill seeks to provide for qualifications of chairman and members of the EC, make Attorney General and the deputy serve as ex-officios and appointed in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and allow political parties and voters to challenge presidential election results.