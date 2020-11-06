Uganda: Observers Ask Govt to Stay Away From Ballot Printing Deal

6 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Shabibah Nakirigya

A section of local election observers have asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to resist any pressure to have the 2021 elections ballot papers printed in the country because it may compromise the polls.

The observers believe that the Independence of the EC is being put to test saying it can only win some degree of confidence from the electorates and candidates if the ballot papers are printed abroad.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) on October 26 directed the EC to re-valuate the bids for both the local and foreign firms that sought to be given the tender to print 187 ballot papers for the 2021 General Election.

The EC was in the process of signing ballot printing contracts with five foreign companies to print the ballot papers but PPDA upheld the petitions by Uganda Printers and Packaging Association (UPPA).

In the petition, local firms complained of unfairly being eliminated at the preliminary stages before their capacity to do the ballot printing job is evaluated.

Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG) told journalists in Kampala yesterday that printing ballot papers abroad will serve as one of the parameters of free and fair elections.

"We also urge PPDA to leave EC to conduct free and fair elections in this country because they are protected by the Constitution under Article 62," Ms Bireete.

EC reacts

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, last month said the directive to carry out re-evaluation of the bids would impact on the constitutional provision to hold the elections in the first 30 days of the last 122 days of the term. These fall between January 9 and February 10, 2021.

Justice Byabakama, however, told Daily Monitor that: "We are going to have ballot papers. Any lingering issues about who is going to print the ballot papers, we are sorting them out."

This newspaper has learnt that the EC is yet to embark on the bids re-evaluation process and the management continues to hold crisis meetings.

The chairman UPPA, Mr Archy Kiwanuka, said: "We have not received any feedback from EC. If they do not follow the directives of PPDA, we have no option but to leave it at that because it will delay the whole election which we do not want."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.