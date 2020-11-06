Southern Africa: Banyana Banyana Ready for Eswatini

Returning to action after seven months of no competitive football was never going to be easy for Desiree Ellis's charges. However, the defending champions showed their intent in their opening game and proved why they are the team to beat in this tournament.

South Africa women's senior national team has won the COSAFA Cup a record three times in a row and will be gunning for the fourth successive title. And buoyed by their relentless attacking football in their match against Angola, Ellis has every right to be positive about Friday's second game against the inland neighbours.

It will not be an easy game though according to coach Ellis who said Banyana Banyana must approach the Eswatini encounter with caution.

Eswatini will also come into this encounter high in confidence after staging an amazing fightback, coming back from two goals down to win 4-2 against Comoros.

Coach Ellis said her players needed to maintain the good start and the hunger they showed against Angola.

"We had a good start against Angola and now we are on to the next match which is Eswatini. They also had a very good comeback against Comoros; they showed that they have resilience and staying power. They love to shoot from afar; and with their long distance shooting, they proved that they can be a threat.

"We have to, once again, be on top of our game and make sure that we execute our plans really well and if we do that we should get a positive result," concluded Ellis.

