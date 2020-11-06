Namibia: Where Are They Now? Ex-Sprinter Fredericks Elevates From Olympiad to Business Executive

FRANK Fredericks is by far the most decorated Namibian sports personality to date. You just can't talk about Namibian sport or world athletics without mentioning the name Frank Fredericks.

The star sprinter was at one point raced against the world in his quest to bring the much elusive Olympic gold medal and prestige to Namibia. Such is his legend that Fredericks still holds the men's world indoor record for the 200 metres, with a time of 19,92 seconds set in 1996.

He remains Namibia's only abled-bodied Olympic medallist, with four precious medals to his name. He is a proud winner of two silver medals running in the 100 metres and 200 metres in 1992, while adding another two medals in the same two events in 1996.

Fredericks won his first two silver medals at the Barcelona Olympic Games in Spain in 1992, while his second silver double came from exploits at the Atlanta Olympic Games in the United States of America in 1996.

The Windhoek-born sprinter boast a personal best time of 9,89 seconds in the 100 metres and another impressive time of 19,68 seconds in the 200 metres.

The former member of the executive board of the Olympic movement, is also a proud multiple gold medal winner at the World Championships, World Indoor Championships, All-Africa Games and Commonwealth Games.

The Namibian Sport recently managed to get a moment with the retired sprint star from his busy work schedule.

"I would like to start by thanking each and every person that fought and contributed towards the independence of Namibia. Without our independence, I would have never had the opportunity to take advantage of my God-given talent," he says.

"We should never take it for granted that many of our brothers and sisters lost their loved ones for our freedom. It is in their honour that I could pursue my talent and hold the Namibian flag high."

Fredericks was an accomplished flag-bearer for Namibia during his hey day. But what has he been up too since?

"I am currently overseeing the family business that has invested in various Namibian businesses, with an estimation of about 900 employees. I serve on some of their boards and give strategic input.

"A percentage of the dividend income that the family business generates is channelled to the Frank Fredericks Foundation, which was established on 7 April 1999, with the purpose of supporting aspiring sportsmen and women in Namibia," he noted.

So, how does a normal day go for Frank Fredericks?

Fredericks explained that a normal day for him starts at around 06h00. He then reads a daily message, does some early morning exercises and enjoys a delicious healthy breakfast before he gets on with his daily to-do list.

The matriculant from Concordia College matriculant revealed that it wasn't very difficult for him to adjust to life after athletics because he prepared himself for life after athletics by making sure that he has the right education, adding that he always believed in simplicity and it has been and remains a simple life for him.

"I simply traded the track for the boardroom," he enthused.

The first time yours truly got to know Frank was as a football player for Black Africa FC against Chief Santos FC at the Mokati Stadium at Otjiwarongo in the early 80s. He was really giving our backline a very torrid time that afternoon.

"Yes, I remember that," he said. "You know what? I knew I had the speed but I also had to work very hard on my technical skills on the pitch. I am sure it was difficult for your backline because they did not know what was coming."

But how easy a decision was it to relinquish the football pitch for the track?

"It was a very difficult decision because I initially wanted to be a professional footballer. The decision was, however, made easier when I received a scholarship because of my success on the track," he explained.

Asked how old his children were and if they also excel in sport and who the naughtiest is, Fredericks said that the princess is 17 while the prince is 15. The boy, as is often the case, is the naughtier one and the girl is more keen on athletics.

Is it still a challenge going out to the malls or when he is eating out?

He said that it has never been a challenge going out to the malls or when he goes out eating, adding that he was very fortunate to be in this position, to live in this beautiful country and to enjoy the liberties of moving around like any ordinary citizen.

Having been following a very strict diet as an athlete what does he eat now that he never used to eat and does he miss the gruelling training regimen and the track?

Said Fredericks: "While competing, I used to follow a strict diet and would get October, which is my birth month, as a cheat month. Nowadays, I do not necessarily have a strict diet, but I do still watch what I eat and try to follow a balanced diet.

"And no, I most definitely do not miss the gruelling training regimen," he said, adding that "after running for 18 years and retiring in 2004, I now only watch athletics on television."

But is he living his dream?

"I am certainly living my dream; I just hope I will not have a rude awakening. I never could have imagined that I would one day represent an independent Namibia," he said.

What is the future of the Frank Fredericks Foundation? Do you think it has served its purpose?

"The core aim of the foundation is to give back to my community. I have been very fortunate to realise my dreams, so it is important for me to assist my sisters and brothers in their betterment. I know the importance of education and I want to continue giving out scholarships to athletes so that they can focus on getting an education while succeeding in their athletic careers.

"The foundation is only 21 years old, but I'm so proud that it has helped many athletes. Just this year alone, the foundation was able to award a scholarship to Beatrice Masilingi, to assist Johannes Nambala and to offer help to Olupale Combined School. This is not all that we have lined up as the foundation still plans to do more," the former soccer star said.

Fredericks was taunted to be Namibia's sports minister on many occasions - has he ever thought about becoming a politician?

"Becoming a politician has never been a dream of mine. I am happy to remain the honorary ambassador of the country, and I am always available to support our government to give back to its citizens and ensure that Namibia is a better place to live in.

"I prefer to remain in the background, but if the president or his cabinet need my help, I am always happy to assist wherever I can."

Mind telling us about the events that led you stepping down as head of the IAAF team that evaluated bids to host the 2024 Olympics in 2017? What came of that case?

"The person of interest in this matter and I have been doing business together since 1994, but unfortunately a payment I received in our business endeavours in October 2009 was used against me to cast doubt on my character and ethics. When questions were raised about the payment, I submitted about 700 documents in an attempt to clear my name while continuing to cooperate with the IOC Ethics Commission and the AIU. In November 2017, I even flew to Paris to personally meet with the appointed judge and to answer all his questions while availing all my bank statements.

"Three years later and I still have no clarity on the matter. Both my memberships have since come to an end, but the organisations have not made the findings of their investigations known to me. My only hope is that I can clear my name in this matter soon as my reputation has always been important to me," while answering with a "no, not at all." when asked if he still harbours plans to serve on the IAAF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

How does he balance what he is doing at the moment with his life as a father?

His children are currently based in Germany and his businesses being in Namibia makes it very difficult for him to juggle the two, especially since he have always wanted to be a present father. It is for this reason that he regularly travels back and forth to ensure balance.

What are his biggest challenges as a father?

"It is challenging as a single father, but I enjoy my time with my children. My beautiful children have been nothing but a blessing in my life and I thank our Heavenly Father for them."

Fredericks said that he does not miss anything from his years as an athlete only the six pack, when asked if this the way he has panned out his life after athletics.

Having been the only child of his mother your (may her soul rest in peace) and considering the fact that they were so close - how are is he coping with her death?

"It has been very hard for me. Three years have passed and I still struggle to cope with her passing. It is no secret that my mother was my greatest influence and always made sure I had everything I needed, including the time for sports.

"She was my support system and go to person when life got hard and her not being here is very painful, particularly because she passed away before I could prove my innocence. It was also difficult not having her in my corner when I faced another great challenge in my life, which was my divorce," he said.

Fredericks said that he was still in touch with some of his former fellow athletes while pointing out that Linford Christie is his closest friend in athletics.

Frank has a bachelor of science (BSc) and a master of business administration (MBA) degrees.