Southern Africa: Young Warriors Camp for Cosafa

6 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Newly installed Young Warriors coach James Britz will on Friday begin running the rule over 30 players ahead of the 2020 Cosafa men's U-20 championship.

The annual tournament runs from 3 to 13 December in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where Namibia will face defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Comoros Islands in Group B.

Hosts South Africa are in Group A with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho, while the three-team Group C is made up of Angola, Eswatini, and Botswana.

Namibia open their campaign against Zambia on 4 December, then face Malawi on 7 December before concluding first stage action against the Comoros on 9 December.

Only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runners-up advance to the semi-finals, with the two teams that contest the decider earning a place in the CAF u20 Cup of Nations next year.

Britz is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to the challenge.

"It's a great honour for me to be bestowed this chance and the championship being about Afcon qualifiers makes it so exciting and encouraging. We will do our best and we are glad football is getting back and this can only get better," he told NFA.org.na.

Also part of the technical team are goalkeeping coach Ephraim Tjihonge, team manager Dawid Gaogoseb and Charl Botha is the fitness coach. Completing the setup is Herman Naobeb as the equipment manager and team medic Richard Jansen.

In the Young Warriors training squad are: Fritz Narib, Rogiano Goagoseb, Fellip Joseph, Benjamin Pretorius, Vicenzo Ortner, Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Johaness Shimweyheleni, Tjinae Maharero, Arnold Tjiveze, Derl Hoebeb, Victor Shimweyheleni, Promise Gurirab, Baron Eiseb, Ngero Katua, Amazing Kandjii, Roberto Boois, Paulus Amunyela, Xavier Mcclune, Deco Gonteb, Romeo Amon, Denzil Narib, Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Edmar Kamatuka, Giovanni Narib, Llewelly Both, Pitsi Ameb, Monas Stern, Nicky Daniels, Clemence Mwashekele, Carl Tjipe, Tulela Shipanga, Geovanni Kaninab, Murphy Naobeb, Heinrich Plaatjies, Zander McClune, Junhino Jantze, Karel Gaseb, Utjita Kazongominja, Gonzales Tsuseb, Gerson Geingob, Ronin Berendt, Isack Owoseb, Kaviua Taylor, Mathew Manyekange, Nadjigwa Filipus, Leyton McGalty, Jabes Guiseb, Ndeshianda Victory, Jovane Narib, Viuaa Kuhanga, Ujamisa Siririka, Kavehungua Kavita and Clifton Dreyer.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.