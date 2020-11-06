Southern Africa: Young Warriors Camp for Cosafa

Newly installed Young Warriors coach James Britz will on Friday begin running the rule over 30 players ahead of the 2020 Cosafa men's U-20 championship.

The annual tournament runs from 3 to 13 December in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where Namibia will face defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Comoros Islands in Group B.

Hosts South Africa are in Group A with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho, while the three-team Group C is made up of Angola, Eswatini, and Botswana.

Namibia open their campaign against Zambia on 4 December, then face Malawi on 7 December before concluding first stage action against the Comoros on 9 December.

Only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runners-up advance to the semi-finals, with the two teams that contest the decider earning a place in the CAF u20 Cup of Nations next year.

Britz is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to the challenge.

"It's a great honour for me to be bestowed this chance and the championship being about Afcon qualifiers makes it so exciting and encouraging. We will do our best and we are glad football is getting back and this can only get better," he told NFA.org.na.

Also part of the technical team are goalkeeping coach Ephraim Tjihonge, team manager Dawid Gaogoseb and Charl Botha is the fitness coach. Completing the setup is Herman Naobeb as the equipment manager and team medic Richard Jansen.

In the Young Warriors training squad are: Fritz Narib, Rogiano Goagoseb, Fellip Joseph, Benjamin Pretorius, Vicenzo Ortner, Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Johaness Shimweyheleni, Tjinae Maharero, Arnold Tjiveze, Derl Hoebeb, Victor Shimweyheleni, Promise Gurirab, Baron Eiseb, Ngero Katua, Amazing Kandjii, Roberto Boois, Paulus Amunyela, Xavier Mcclune, Deco Gonteb, Romeo Amon, Denzil Narib, Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Edmar Kamatuka, Giovanni Narib, Llewelly Both, Pitsi Ameb, Monas Stern, Nicky Daniels, Clemence Mwashekele, Carl Tjipe, Tulela Shipanga, Geovanni Kaninab, Murphy Naobeb, Heinrich Plaatjies, Zander McClune, Junhino Jantze, Karel Gaseb, Utjita Kazongominja, Gonzales Tsuseb, Gerson Geingob, Ronin Berendt, Isack Owoseb, Kaviua Taylor, Mathew Manyekange, Nadjigwa Filipus, Leyton McGalty, Jabes Guiseb, Ndeshianda Victory, Jovane Narib, Viuaa Kuhanga, Ujamisa Siririka, Kavehungua Kavita and Clifton Dreyer.