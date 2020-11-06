Namibia: Oshana Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping

6 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE police in the Oshana region are investigating a case of the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl at Ongwediva on Wednesday morning.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo says the girl was on her way to school when an unknown man blindfolded her with a cloth, carried her to the Ongwediva dumpsite and left her there.

Aiyambo says the incident took place at around 08h00.

"She was not harmed and was taken to hospital for medical examination.

"She was reported to be in a stable condition. No arrest has been made and police investigations continue," Aiyambo says.

