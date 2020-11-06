South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Officials Arrested for Fraud

6 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng's Health Department's Supply Chain Clerks, Sibongile Sibiya (44) and Lebowani Zimu (36) appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud allegations on Thursday.

It is alleged that the accused allegedly colluded and fraudulently altered a purchasing order to deliver dressing wounds adhesives for approximately R456 000 to Jasuki Enterprise instead of the awarded service provider, Pearly Locus (Ltd) in October 2015.

Sibiya and Zimu handed themselves at the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation offices in Johannesburg on Thursday morning. They were charged for fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They were granted bail of R5000 each and the case is expected to be back in court on 21 January 2021 for disclosure.

