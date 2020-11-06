South Africa: North West Legislature Wishes Matric Class of 2020 Good Luck On Final Exams

6 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education, Sports, Arts and Culture led by Hon. Kabelo Mataboge sends message of support and best wishes to the matric class of 2020 on the final year examinations.

Hon. Mataboge said the matriculants in the North West Province have persevered despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a Committee, we believe that the learners will do well despite the challenging academic year. We promise to provide all the necessary support to both learners and teachers on ensuring that the exams run smoothly without any hindrances.

"This year has also been very unusual for the learners as classes were disrupted by the pandemic but with various school camps organised by the department in Level 3 of lockdown, we believe that the learners will do well," said Hon. Mataboge.

He said the Committee will also like to applaud various stakeholders in the communities who supported the learners to ensure that they write matric exams. "Without the support of parents and various organisations in the communities, the most difficult academic year in modern history could've been wasted. We therefore plead and are hopeful that the class of 2020 will do well," said Hon. Mataboge.

