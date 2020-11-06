South Africa: Charl Kinnear's Nine Months of Hell Detailed in SAPS Report Into Threats On His Life

analysis

A January 2020 internal SAPS record of communication with regard to the personal security of Anti-Gang Unit Section Head, Charl Kinnear, details grave concern for his personal safety, so much so that he was transferred out of the unit back to his 'station of origin' in Sea Point.

The information is contained in a five-page memorandum dated 27 January 2020 detailing discussions between Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General, Yolisa Matakata, and AGU head, Major General Andre Lincoln, and is a written record of "the current situation with regard to Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear".

Charl Kinnear, who was heading a nationwide investigation into a massive firearms racket involving corrupt cops and implicating alleged underworld boss, Nafiz Modack, had received several threats to his life.

When a media outcry ensued after Kinnear's protection was removed in December 2019 and as his family faced increased pressure, Lincoln recommended that Kinnear be transferred out of the AGU and back to Sea Point.

A month earlier a suspect with a hidden hand grenade had been apprehended outside Kinnear's home.

"From reports in the media it is clear that the family is undergoing severe pressure as a result of the nature of investigations in which Lt Col Kinnear is...